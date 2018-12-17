MP Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday claimed that the Yahapalanaya Government since assuming office in 2015 had borrowed $ 20.7 billion in foreign currency loans.

“We have no idea as to how much more they will borrow in the coming months. The UNP brought our economy to the brink of collapse through such foreign currency borrowings. All that money was borrowed for consumption. We borrowed money to develop the country and that development is visible. But the UNP borrowed money only for consumption,” claimed Rajapaksa in his address on Saturday after ending his run as the Prime Minister appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena which lasted less than 50 days.

(Source: Daily FT)