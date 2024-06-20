Major General Rohitha Aluvihare appointed as Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Army

Posted by Editor on June 20, 2024 - 2:15 pm

Major General Rohitha Aluvihare has been appointed as the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, effective today (June 20).

Major General S. R. B. Aluvihare, from the Vijayabahu Infantry Regiment, previously served as the Chief of Staff at the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff (OCDS) before being appointed as the General Officer Commanding of the 11th Division in Pallekele.

He has also served as the Adjutant General of the Sri Lanka Army, the Colonel of the Vijayabahu Infantry Regiment, and the 18th Commander of the Security Force (Central).