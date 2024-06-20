Major General Rohitha Aluvihare appointed as Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Army
Posted by Editor on June 20, 2024 - 2:15 pm
Major General Rohitha Aluvihare has been appointed as the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, effective today (June 20).
Major General S. R. B. Aluvihare, from the Vijayabahu Infantry Regiment, previously served as the Chief of Staff at the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff (OCDS) before being appointed as the General Officer Commanding of the 11th Division in Pallekele.
He has also served as the Adjutant General of the Sri Lanka Army, the Colonel of the Vijayabahu Infantry Regiment, and the 18th Commander of the Security Force (Central).
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar meets Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe June 20, 2024
- Major General Rohitha Aluvihare appointed as Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Army June 20, 2024
- Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar arrives in Sri Lanka June 20, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Prisons Department to enforce disciplinary action against trade union activities June 20, 2024
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister urges Centre for release of fishermen from Sri Lankan custody June 20, 2024