Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar meets Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Posted by Editor on June 20, 2024 - 4:02 pm

Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, commenced his official visit to Sri Lanka with a significant meeting with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the President’s House in Colombo this morning (June 20).

This visit marks the first diplomatic exchange between India and Sri Lanka following the inauguration of the new government.

Upon arrival, Minister Jaishankar was warmly received by Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff.

Subsequently, President Wickremesinghe held bilateral discussions with Minister Jaishankar to review the progress of ongoing development projects between the two nations.

During the meeting, President Wickremesinghe and Minister Jaishankar jointly unveiled a digital plaque commemorating the inauguration of 106 houses constructed under the Indian Housing Project in the Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, and Matale districts.

Additionally, they handed over 24 houses from model villages in Colombo and Trincomalee to their respective beneficiaries.

The highlight of the event was the formal commissioning of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), which comprises a main centre at the Colombo Naval Headquarters, a sub-centre in Hambantota, and unmanned installations in strategic locations across Sri Lanka’s coastline.

This initiative underscores the deepening maritime security cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

The meeting was attended by a distinguished delegation, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry; the President’s Senior Advisor on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff, Sagala Ratnayaka; the President’s Secretary, Saman Ekanayake; and the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha.