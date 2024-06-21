India and Sri Lanka discuss ways to improve energy connections

In a significant diplomatic exchange, President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar led bilateral discussions at the President’s House on Thursday (June 20).

Joint energy projects between India and Sri Lanka took center stage during these discussions.

Following the official meeting between President Wickremesinghe and Minister Jaishankar, they delved into various initiatives aimed at enhancing energy connectivity and developing the renewable energy sector.

Significant attention was given to plans for LNG supply, a proposed petroleum pipeline linking the two countries, and advancing oil and gas exploration projects.

It was also announced that construction of the Sampur Solar Power Plant is set to commence in July 2024.

Discussions centered on enhancing the efficiency of projects supported by the Indian government aimed at bolstering Sri Lanka’s liquid milk industry and fertilizer production.

Furthermore, talks covered projects under India’s support for developing Trincomalee and expanding the Kankesanthurai port.

The meeting also addressed the ongoing development of Jaffna Airport and Colombo Airport with Indian assistance, as well as the acceleration of Sri Lanka’s unique digital identity card project, marking a significant step towards the country’s digitization efforts.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry, Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva, Minister of Agriculture and Plantation Industries Mahinda Amaraweera, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera, Senior Adviser on National Security and Head of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, and Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake, along with an Indian delegation including Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha, were also present at the event.