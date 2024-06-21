Poson Poya celebrations in Sri Lanka see over 18,000 registered Dansals

Posted by Editor on June 21, 2024 - 10:28 am

According to the Public Health Inspectors’ Union of Sri Lanka, 18,207 dansals have been registered across the country for the occasion of Poson Poya.

Vice President K.A.P. Boralessa stated that nearly four thousand public health inspectors (PHIs) are conducting pre-inspections throughout Sri Lanka.

The 2332nd Poson festival is being celebrated this year, and the National Poson Festival is being held at the Mihintale sacred site.