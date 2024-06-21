Poson Poya celebrations in Sri Lanka see over 18,000 registered Dansals
Posted by Editor on June 21, 2024 - 10:28 am
According to the Public Health Inspectors’ Union of Sri Lanka, 18,207 dansals have been registered across the country for the occasion of Poson Poya.
Vice President K.A.P. Boralessa stated that nearly four thousand public health inspectors (PHIs) are conducting pre-inspections throughout Sri Lanka.
The 2332nd Poson festival is being celebrated this year, and the National Poson Festival is being held at the Mihintale sacred site.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Poson Poya celebrations in Sri Lanka see over 18,000 registered Dansals June 21, 2024
- India and Sri Lanka discuss ways to improve energy connections June 21, 2024
- Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar meets Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe June 20, 2024
- Major General Rohitha Aluvihare appointed as Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Army June 20, 2024
- Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar arrives in Sri Lanka June 20, 2024