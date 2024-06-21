289 prisoners released in Sri Lanka on Presidential pardon for Poson Poya day

A total of 289 prisoners were released from prisons across Sri Lanka today (June 21) on a presidential pardon in line with Poson Poya Day.

These prisoners were released under a special state pardon granted by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, utilizing the powers vested in the President under Article 34 of the Constitution.

According to the Department of Prisons, among the pardoned prisoners were 19 from Welikada Prison, 30 from Mahara Prison, 30 from Wariyapola Prison, and 28 from Kalutara Prison.

Furthermore, 283 males and six females received presidential pardons.