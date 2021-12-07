Major General Vikum Liyanage appointed Sri Lanka Army’s new Chief of Staff

Major General Vikum Liyanage has been appointed as the 59th Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, with effect from today (December 07).

Major General Liyanage has been appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa under the recommendations of the Ministry of Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, General Shavendra Silva.

Major General Vikum Liyanage of the Gajaba Regiment, prior to this new appointment served as the Commandant of Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force.

He succeeds Major General Priyantha Perera, the 58th Chief of Staff of the Army who just retired from the service.