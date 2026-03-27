Man gets 21-day jail term for petrol possession in Kobeigane

Posted by Editor on March 27, 2026 - 10:19 am

A 48-year-old man from Kobeigane was sentenced to 21 days in prison and fined Rs. 1,500 for illegally possessing four litres of petrol during a period of fuel restrictions.

The sentence was delivered by Nikaweratiya Magistrate Chandana Liyanage after the suspect, identified as B. M. Lasantha Kumara Balasuriya, pleaded guilty when he was produced before court by Kobeigane Police.

Police informed the court that the man was arrested while carrying four litres of petrol at a time when strict rules were in place on fuel storage.

He was charged under the Petroleum Products (Regulation and Control of Supplies) Act No. 34 of 1979.

During the hearing, defence lawyer Udayanga Atapattu explained that the petrol had been kept only for personal use.

He said it was meant to operate a grass-cutting machine to clean the premises before a Mathaka Wasthra Pooja planned for the 29th, in memory of the suspect’s parents.

The lawyer also presented a letter from the chief monk of the local temple confirming the religious event.

The defence further argued that the suspect was a registered vehicle owner and therefore qualified as a petrol consumer under the law.

The lawyer pointed out that the law does not clearly state how much petrol a person can legally possess, raising concerns about charging someone for holding such a small quantity.

The case was presented by Kobeigane Police officers under the direction of the Officer-in-Charge, while Attorney-at-Law Udayanga Atapattu appeared for the suspect.