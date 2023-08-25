Man injured after being shot by motorcycle gunmen in Thalangama

A 44-year-old man was shot by two unidentified men who arrived on a motorcycle at Robert Gunawardena Mawatha in Thalangama this morning (August 25).

According to Police, the victim is a 44-year-old resident of the Korambe area and he is now being treated at the National Hospital in Colombo.

The gunman and his accomplice have fled the area and investigations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

UPDATE – 02:05 PM: The 44-year-old who was critically wounded after being shot at in Thalangama earlier today has died, hospital sources confirmed.