Death of a woman in Welikada Police custody: Court orders all suspects to be arrested

August 25, 2023

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (August 25) ordered the arrest of all suspects linked to the death of a housemaid named R. Rajakumari, who died while in the custody of Welikada Police.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court issued the directive while delivering the verdict on the post-mortem examination

The case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala this morning (August 25).