Death of a woman in Welikada Police custody: Court orders all suspects to be arrested
Posted by Editor on August 25, 2023 - 12:18 pm
The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (August 25) ordered the arrest of all suspects linked to the death of a housemaid named R. Rajakumari, who died while in the custody of Welikada Police.
The Colombo Magistrate’s Court issued the directive while delivering the verdict on the post-mortem examination
The case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala this morning (August 25).
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka President reveals strategic roadmap to transform ‘Arugam Bay’ into a high-income tourist destination August 25, 2023
- Indian envoy to EU tipped for Sri Lanka as Gopal Baglay goes to Canberra August 25, 2023
- Man injured after being shot by motorcycle gunmen in Thalangama August 25, 2023
- Death of a woman in Welikada Police custody: Court orders all suspects to be arrested August 25, 2023
- Donald Trump’s mug shot released after booking at Georgia jail on election charges August 25, 2023