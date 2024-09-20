Man killed in early morning shooting in Dehiwala
Posted by Editor on September 20, 2024 - 9:57 am
A 45-year-old man who was shot by an unidentified gunman on Kadawatha Road in Dehiwala has died from his injuries after being admitted to Colombo South Teaching Hospital (Kalubowila Hospital).
The shooting took place around 6:40 AM today (September 20) in front of a residence in the Kalubowila area, within the Dehiwala Police Division.
The gunman reportedly fired two shots, striking the victim near his right shoulder, before fleeing the scene. Despite receiving treatment at the hospital, the man succumbed to his injuries.
Initial reports suggest the shooting may have been linked to a dispute between drug dealers. The victim was an employee of the Urban Council.
