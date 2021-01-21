Man who spat at health officials sentenced to 6 years rigorous imprisonment

The person who spat saliva at health officials in Atalugama has been sentenced to six years rigorous imprisonment by the Panadura Magistrate’s Court today.

He was also fined Rs.10,000 and was ordered to pay Rs.100,000 each to the four health officers.

A COVID-19 infected person from Atulugama, Bandaragama had spat saliva at a group of PHIs and health officials who attempted to take him for medical treatment on December 02, 2020.

Police had initiated an investigation into this incident and eight charges were filed against him including criminal intimidation, criminal force to government servants and disobeying quarantine orders.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said the suspect pled guilty to three charges.

He was accordingly issued two years of rigorous imprisonment each for the three charges amounting to a six-year prison sentence.

DIG Rohana further said if the suspect had failed to pay the compensation of Rs. 400,000, his jail term will be extended by another two years.