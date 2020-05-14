Former Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department to give a statement over facilitating finances to transport voters during the last Presidential Election.

He had authorized to provide 22 buses for the transportation of 12500 diaplaced Muslims from Puttlam to Mannar to vote for the presidential election.

Two weks ago CID recorded a statement from former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen over the same case.