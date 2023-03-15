Many trade unions in Sri Lanka are on strike today (March 15)

A number of trade unions attached to several sectors are on strike today (March 15) against the conduct of the government, including the electricity tariff hike, the unfair tax policy revision and other such unpopular decisions that were taken.

Accordingly, the Professionals’ Trade Union Alliance (PTUA), a collective of over 30 multi sectoral trade unions of several sectors including power, water, education, medical, banking, postal, ports and railways are set to engage in today’s 24-hour token strike.

The Sri Lanka Railway Department has confirmed that only 10 office trains are being operated this morning (March 15) due to the collective trade union action being launched today against the government.

However, last night (March 14), it was announced that for the convenience of commuters, 13 office train services will operate at the usual time in today’s schedule, despite the planned multisectoral token strike.

Accordingly, the relevant trains were scheduled to operate from Avissawella, Chilaw, Rambukkana, Ganewatte, Mahawa, Kandy, Beliatta, Galle, Aluthgama, and Kalutara-South to Colombo, between 05:00 AM – 0:00 AM.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) also stated that police officers will be deployed to ensure the safety of passengers and the railway employees who report to work.

As a result of the committed service of railway employees, 20 trains in total were operated by 8:00 AM today (March 15) for the convenience of commuters despite the ongoing multi sectoral trade union action, the General Manager of Railways W.A.D.S. Gunasinghe has said.

However, early this morning, the railway department confirmed that only ten commuter trains were in operation this morning, although 13 commuter trains had been scheduled to be operated as usual to minimise the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

According to a press release by the President’s Media Division on Tuesday night (March 14), 13 trains were supposed to reach Colombo Fort railway station from Avissawella, Chilaw, Rambukkana, Ganewatte, Maho, Kandy, Beliatta, Galle, Aluthgama and Kalutara South.