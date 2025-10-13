Massive ammunition cache found near Moragahakanda reservoir
Posted by Editor on October 13, 2025 - 1:57 pm
Sri Lanka Police have recovered a large stock of ammunition, including two anti-aircraft shells, during a special search operation near the Moragahakanda Reservoir.
According to police, the discovery was made after a tip-off led officers to conduct a search near the observation point of the reservoir. The ammunition was found concealed in the area.
The cache includes:
- 895 rounds for T-56 assault rifles
- 116 rounds for 71mm weapons
- 10 rounds for 41mm weapons
- 2 rounds for 78mm weapons
- 4 rounds for 84.5mm weapons
- 134 GMPG rounds
- 2 anti-aircraft shells
Police said investigations are underway to identify who hid the ammunition at the location. Authorities added that special operations in the area will continue today to ensure public safety and uncover any additional hidden weapons.
