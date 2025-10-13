Police officer granted bail in Mount Lavinia court assault case

A police constable who was arrested for allegedly assaulting an attorney-at-law within the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court premises has been released on bail today (October 13).

Mount Lavinia Magistrate Pasan Amarasena granted bail to the officer with two sureties of Rs. 100,000 each. The Magistrate also directed that the case be referred to the Mediation Board for settlement and fixed the next hearing for November 17, 2025.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday (October 10) when the attorney, identified as Gunaratne Wanninayake, allegedly used abusive language towards the constable before the altercation took place. The police informed the court through an additional ‘B report’ that the attorney has not yet appeared in court or provided a statement to the police regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, Inspector H.T.M. Tushara, Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Mount Lavinia Police Station, has been transferred with immediate effect. He has been reassigned to perform general duties in the Medical Services Division.

Police stated that the transfer was made in connection with a special investigation being conducted regarding the arrest of the police officer involved in the incident at the Mount Lavinia court premises. They further noted that the transfer was carried out as part of the ongoing preliminary investigations.