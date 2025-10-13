Sri Lanka sees strong growth in foreign remittances

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) states that foreign workers sent remittances amounting to US$ 695.7 million to Sri Lanka in September 2025.

This was revealed in the latest report issued by the CBSL.

According to the report, the amount of foreign remittances received in September 2024 was US$ 555.6 million.

Accordingly, compared to September last year, remittances received in September this year have increased by US$ 140.1 million.

Meanwhile, the CBSL reports that from January 1, 2025, to date, Sri Lanka has received US$ 5,811.7 million in foreign remittances.

This figure was US$ 4,843.8 million for the corresponding period last year, indicating an increase of US$ 967.9 million this year.

The report also states that tourism earnings in September amounted to US$ 182.9 million.

Furthermore, from January 1 to September 30, 2025, tourism earnings have reached US$ 738.4 million, according to the CBSL report.