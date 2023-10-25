Angelo Mathews replaces Matheesha Pathirana in Sri Lanka squad

All-rounder Angelo Mathews has been approved as a replacement for fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana in Sri Lanka’s World Cup squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

Pathirana failed to recover from a shoulder injury sustained during the match against Pakistan on October 10 and was ruled out of the tournament.

Former captain Angelo Mathews has played 221 ODIs, most recently against Afghanistan in June.

Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands by five wickets with 10 balls to spare at the World Cup in India on Saturday. They next face England on Thursday.

(Reuters)