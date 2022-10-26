Members of Parliament with Dual citizenship should resign – Dhammananda Thera

Following the enactment of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, dual citizenship holders are not allowed to be Members of Parliament, Lekakadikari of the Asgiriya Chapter Venerable Medagama Dhammananda Thera said.

Speaking to the media in Kandy, Dhammananda Thera noted that members with dual citizenship must disclose such details to the public and immediately resign from Parliament.

Venerable Medagama Dhammananda Thera commended the passing of the new Constitutional Amendment which according to him has fulfilled the expectation of the Maha Sangha of ridding the Parliament from dual citizens.

Dhammananda Thera also noted that dual citizens should not be allowed to hold high posts in the government that can influence the country’s economic and political processes.

Dhammananda Thera said it is problematic that those who hold dual citizenship are allowed to take decisions that impact the citizens of Sri Lanka.