Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero hospitalized

Venerable Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, who is detained in Tangalle under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), has been admitted to the National Hospital due to an illness, according to the hospital sources.

Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero is the convenor of the Inter-University Bhikkhus’ Federation (IUBF).

The Defence Ministry had issued detention orders against Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige and Hashantha Jeevantha Gunathilake, an activist of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement on August 22, granting permission to detain them for 90 days and be questioned by the police.