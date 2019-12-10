The retail price of Nadu and Samba has been reduced from tonight, the Finance Ministry said.

The decision was reached during a meeting held with large-scale rice mill owners at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (10).

As such, a kilogram of Nadu rice has been reduced to Rs.98 and a kilogram of Samba rice had been reduced to Rs.98.

Issuing a statement, the ministry said that consumers will be able to purchase rice at concessionary prices without any shortage during the festive season as per the decision of the rice mill owners.