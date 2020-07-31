President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said modern technology will be utilised to resolve the long simmering human-elephant conflict.

He said technology will also be used in such a manner not only to save the cultivations of rural folk from attacks of wild elephants, but also to protect the lives of scores of people who live in human-elephant conflict prone areas.

He added he had already given the necessary instructions to officers from the Wildlife Conservation Department to use modern technology to accomplish these aims, after having sought guidance from experts in the field of environment.

He noted that due to the haphazard construction of fences, the human-elephant conflict had aggravated.

