Brazil’s first lady Michelle Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro’s press office announced in a statement.

The first lady “is in good health and will follow all established protocols,” the statement says.

“The first lady is being accompanied by the medical team of the Presidency of the Republic,” the statement adds.

Michelle Bolsonaro was last seen in public on Wednesday afternoon when she attended an official event in Brasilia with her husband.

President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for COVID-19 on July 7. He tested negative more than two weeks later on Saturday.

(Source: CNN)