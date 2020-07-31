The Court of Appeal today issued an interim order staying High Court trial proceedings pertaining to the Avant Garde Bribery case filed against Avant Garde Chairman Nissanka Yapa Senadhipathi and Rtd. Major General Palitha Fernando.

The order was delivered by the Appeals Court’s judge bench when the revision application filed by Senadhipathi and Fernando was taken up this morning (31).

The case was filed on several charges including granting authorisation to maintain a floating armoury in seas off the coast of Galle and taking and receiving bribes from Avant Garde Maritime Services (Pvt) Ltd amounting to Rs.35 million.