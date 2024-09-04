Modernized passports in Sri Lanka to be available at lower price from October
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardhana, stated yesterday (September 3) that a modernized passport will be available at a lower price starting in October.
He made this announcement during the media briefing to present the weekly Cabinet decisions at the Government Information Department.
He explained that the delay in issuing the new digitized passports was due to the decision to procure them from a different agency than the one that has traditionally provided passports. The government regrets this delay.
“As per the agreement with the International Monetary Fund, the tendering and procurement processes must be conducted in a more transparent manner. This has contributed to the delay in obtaining the digitized passports from a new organization,” he added.
