Mohamed Nasheed refutes Harsha De Silva’s claims

Maldivian Parliamentary Speaker and former President Mohamed Nasheed has denied SJB MP Dr. Harsha de Silva’s claims that several countries have refused to assist Sri Lanka.

“@HarshadeSilvaMP is a long-time friend and we often meet. I always enjoy his company. This press story isn’t accurate though. I believe a number of countries are willing to help Sri Lanka, and that the assistance will come through,” Nasheed tweeted in response to Dr. Harsha de Silva’s statement to the media.

Nasheed was recently appointed by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to coordinate the relief efforts with other foreign nations to address its economic crisis.

Speaking to the media on Sunday MP Harsha De Silva said “When I had a discussion with the Japanese Ambassador he said that they have lost their trust in Sri Lanka. They said that they could consider giving a short term loan if there’s an all-party government or else both the Opposition and the government should sign the loan agreement,” he said.

“I then met former Maldivian President Nasheed and he said that Sri Lanka has given him a contract to bring in some dollars. He had spoken to Mohammed Bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. But he has said that Sri Lanka doesn’t even have a plan to obtain financial assistance. He has then spoken to the ruler of the United Arab Emirates who has requested Nasheed to send a list of things that Sri Lanka is willing to sell and that he would consider providing financial assistance. This shows that Sri Lanka doesn’t even have a representative to talk to MBS,” he added.