Moratuwa Mayor Samanlal Fernando arrested

Moratuwa Mayor Samanlal Fernando has been arrested by Mount Lavinia Police today (28) for obstructing the duties of state officers.

Arrest was made after he surrendered to the Mount Lavinia Police station a short while ago.

The Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said that a complaint was made against the Mayor of Moratuwa in respect of obstructing the duties of state officers and violating quarantine regulations at the vaccination program in the Moratumulla Police area.

The MOH of the area had provided a statement to police over the incident.

“Samanlal Fernando will be produced in court in terms of the provisions of the Penal Code and the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance,” said the Police Spokesperson.

UPDATE – 01:55 PM : Moratuwa Mayor Samanlal Fernando, who was arrested for unruly behaviour during a COVID-19 vaccination programme at Moratumulla, has been remanded until June 11.