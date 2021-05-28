Travel restrictions will not be relaxed until 07 June

The Sri Lanka government has decided to continue the strict travel restrictions islandwide until 4:00 AM on 7th June.

Accordingly, the travel restrictions will not be relaxed on 31st May and 04th June.

Island-wide travel restrictions have been in place since the 21st of May.

Restrictions were eased on Tuesday for the public to purchase essential items.

Divisional Secretaries and Government Agents have been instructed to distribute essential goods through mobile vendors, Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said.

He said therefore, citizens are urged not to leave their houses during this travel-restricted period.