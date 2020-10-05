Two more employees of the apparel factory in Minuwangoda where the COVID-19 patient from Divulapitiya worked have been confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus.

A female employee who has been receiving treatment at the Monaragala Hospital and another employee from the Jaffna Hospital have tested positive for the virus in this manner, the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

Both patients are currently being transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

8:11 PM – Five more employees at the Minuwangoda apparel factory have tested positive for COVID-19, the Government Information Department said.

9:25 PM – Ten more employees at the Minuwangoda apparel factory have tested positive for COVID-19, the Government Information Department said.

10:18 PM – 13 more employees at the Minuwangoda apparel factory have tested positive for COVID-19, the Government Information Department said.