2,000 persons, including employees of the apparel factory in Minuwangoda, their associates and several school children will undergo PCR tests today.

The Ministry of Health issuing a statement said a special discussion was held today under the patronage of the subject Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi pertaining to combatting the threat of the coronavirus in the Gampaha District owing to the present situation following the detection of a coronavirus case at a factory in Minuwangoda on Sunday night.

The allocation of the Minuwangoda and the Iranawila Hospitals in the Gampaha District for the treatment of coronavirus cases, suspected COVID-19 cases to be directed to the Gampaha General Hospital for observation, subjecting factory workers in the Gampaha District to PCR tests, the deployment of a team of officers of the Health Ministry to monitor health services and uplift services at hospitals of the Gampaha District and increase the number of PCR tests conducted daily including ensuring staff members have sufficient personal protective equipment and equipment were several decisions reached at the meeting.

The Health Minister also stated that in the event of coronavirus-like symptoms including fever and cough, to contact the 24-hour 1999 Suwa Seriya medical service or the 1990 ambulance service for medical attention.

The Health Minister advised officials to provide 24-hour laboratory services for PCR testing and to implement a programme to mitigate the threat of the virus in the Gampaha District.

Minister Wanniarachchi called for the support of all persons to ensure the virus does not spread outside of the Gampaha District.

Matters related to health staff, treatment centres, hospital OPDs, sample testing, and identifying links between cases and suspected cases including quarantine measures were discussed at length.

