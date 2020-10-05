Two more employees of the apparel factory in Minuwangoda, where the COVID-19 patient from Divulapitiya worked, have tested positive for COVID-19.

They had been treated at the Kurunegala Hospital before being transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

The Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva confirmed that both patients are female workers of the apparel factory.

(Source: Ada Derana)