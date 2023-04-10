More jobs for Sri Lankans in Japan

Sri Lankans will receive more job opportunities in Japan after an agreement was reached to establish training centres aimed at training locals to take up employment in Japan.

This was stated by the Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara who is currently in Japan.

Sri Lanka reached a bilateral agreement with the government of Japan, in order to establish training centres which will open up more highly paid jobs for Lankans, Minister Manusha Nanayakkara further said.