More than 4 million users registered with National Fuel Pass system as of yesterday (July 26)

More than 4 million users (4,096,824) have registered and obtained the National Fuel Pass as of 9:00 PM yesterday (July 26), Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekara said.

He said the new QR code system was tested at 299 Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) fuel stations and 34 Lanka IOC (LIOC) filling stations by yesterday.

Accordingly, 92,845 transactions in total have been completed yesterday through the QR code system.