Supreme Court extends travel ban on Mahinda Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka today (July 27) extended the travel ban imposed on former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa until August 02.

The order was made by a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.

The Bench issued the order when a motion related to a petition filed on July 13 requesting the court to issue an order for an investigation against the people responsible for the current economic crisis was called up today.