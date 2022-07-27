‘Pas Podda’ and 3 others injured in shooting near Gampaha Court

Four persons including notorious criminal Saman Rohitha Perera alias ‘Pas Podda’ have been injured in a shooting outside the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court this afternoon (July 27), police said.

Police Spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that all four men were admitted to the Gampaha Hospital.

According to the police, unidentified men arrived in a car and opened fire at ‘Pas Podda’ and others who were returning attending a court hearing.

Police said gangster ‘Pas Podda’ is in critical condition.