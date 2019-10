The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) was signed a short while ago.

The MoU was signed by SLFP General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara and his SLPP counterpart Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam.

The ceremony is taking place at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute (SLFI) in Colombo.