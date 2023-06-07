MP Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam arrested in Colombo
The Tamil National People’s Front (TNPF) leader and MP Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam, who is accused of obstructing the duties of police officers, was arrested this morning (June 07).
The Kilinochchi magistrate yesterday imposed an overseas travel ban on the MP and ordered him to issue a statement to the Maruthankerny Police.
The parliamentarian was taken into custody by a team of officers attached to Maruthankerny and Jayapuram police stations at his residence in Colombo.
A heated argument had erupted between MP Ponnambalam and officers in civvies, including an intelligence officer, when the MP had arrived at a public meeting held at Vadamarachchi East on June 02.
Police said the MP had gone to the meeting without police security, and intelligence officers had been deployed for his protection.
