Nathasha Edirisooriya and Bruno Divakara further remanded

Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya and the owner of the ‘SL VLOG’ YouTube channel Bruno Divakara, were further remanded until June 21 by the Fort Magistrate Court.

Nathasha Edirisooriya, who had made certain disrespectful remarks on Buddhism, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on May 28 while attempting to leave the country.

Subsequently, the CID arrested the ‘SL VLOG’ owner Bruno Divakara on May 31, after grilling him for more than 08 hours over the recent controversial comments of the stand-up comedian.