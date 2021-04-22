MP Harin Fernando summoned to CID tomorrow (23)
Posted in Local News
Samagi Jana Balavegaya Member of Parliament, Harin Fernando has been summoned to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 10:00 am on Friday (April 23).
MP Harin Fernando has been informed in this regard while he was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.
The parliamentarian has been summoned to the CID to record a statement with regard to the investigations conducted into the 2019 April 21st Attacks.
(Source: News First)
Share on FB