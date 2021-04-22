MP Harin Fernando summoned to CID tomorrow (23)

Samagi Jana Balavegaya Member of Parliament, Harin Fernando has been summoned to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 10:00 am on Friday (April 23).

MP Harin Fernando has been informed in this regard while he was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

The parliamentarian has been summoned to the CID to record a statement with regard to the investigations conducted into the 2019 April 21st Attacks.

