China’s Defense Minister in Sri Lanka on 27th April

China’s Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe will visit Sri Lanka from 27th to 29th April 2021, said the Department of Government Information today (22).

During his visit, General Wei is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and other senior government officials.

This is the second-highest visit to be undertaken by a Chinese official to Sri Lanka following senior Chinese diplomat, Yang Jiechi’s visit to the island in October last year.