SriLankan Flight Damaged In Male In Ground Vehicle Collision

SriLankan Airlines flight UL116, which was parked at the Malé International Airport yesterday was damaged when a ground support vehicle collided with the aircraft, SriLankan Airline said in a statement today.

Minor structural damage occurred to the tail section (stabilizer) of the aircraft due to the incident, said SriLankan Airlines.

The SriLankan Engineering team based at the Malé International Airport are currently working round the clock to replace the affected parts and return the aircraft to service, the statement added.