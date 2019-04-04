Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, yesterday, raised the failure on the part of the UN to take into consideration the disclosure made by Lord Naseby in Oct 2017 in the House of Commons.

Citing wartime British dispatches from Colombo, Lord Naseby strongly disputed Panel of Experts’ (PoE) accusation pertaining to the massacre of 40,000 civilians on Vanni east front in 2009.

Former President Rajapaksa drew the attention of UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative here Hanaa Singer, of the world body’s failure, when she met Rajapaksa at his Wijerama official residence. Former External Affairs Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris and former defence spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella were present on the occasion.

Rajapaksa said that it was not fair by Sri Lanka to ignore such vital disclosure made by the British (SF)

(Source: The Island)