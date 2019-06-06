President’s Secretary Udaya R. Seneviratne, yesterday, said that none of the Muslim Ministers who, on Monday, announced that they would resign from the Cabinet had tendered their resignation letters.

Cabinet Ministers Rauff Hakeem, Rishad Bathiudeen, Kabir Hashim and Abdul Haleem and State Ministers Faizal Cassim, Ameer Ali, H. M.M. Haris and Ali Zaheer Moulana announced, at a press conference at the Temple Trees, on Monday evening, that they were resigning from their portfolios.

Seneviratne said that if a Minister was resigning from his portfolio, he had to tender his letter of resignation to the President.

If the President accepted the letter of resignation, a gazette notification would be issued to that effect, Seneviratne said, adding that none of the Muslim Cabinet Ministers who announced their resignations had handed over the official vehicles and official residences.

(Source: The Island – By Chaminda Silva and Ranil Dharmasena)