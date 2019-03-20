Nagananda Kodituwakku to seek fuller bench
Civil activist Nagananda Kodituwakku yesterday told media that he expects to file a motion in the Supreme Court seeking a fuller bench comprising more than five judges of the Supreme Court to hear the Rule Application which he was found guilty for alleged improper and contemptuous behaviour in courts.
The Supreme Court last Monday (18) issued an order debarring Attorney-at-Law Nagananda Kodituwakku from practising as a lawyer for a period of three years.
Kodituwakku told the media that he appeared for himself as an ordinary citizen in a case before the Court of Appeal that was filed challenging the importation of crude palm oil.
The Supreme Court three-judge-bench comprising Chief Justice Nalin Perera, Justice Sisira de Abrew and Justice Prasanna Jayawardena delivered a ruling last Monday pursuant to a complaint made by Supreme Court Justice Vijith K. Malalgoda concerning improper, insulting, intolerable, unbecoming and contemptuous behaviour on the Court of Appeal by respondent Nagananda Kodituwakku.
The Supreme Court found the respondent guilty following an inquiry and ruled that Nagananda Kodituwakku has breached rules Number 60 and 61 of the Supreme Court.
During the inquiry, Kodituwakku had expressed his willingness to tender his apology to Justice Malalgoda and expressed regret to the utterances he made on May 21, 2015 at the Court of Appeal.
(Source: Daily News – By Lakmal Sooriyagoda)
It is a shame that SL judiciary is so biased, corrupt and all out to ruin anyone with a dissenting opinion on the justice system prevalent in the country. As we know the prevailing system allows the corrupt lawyers to suck the life blood of innocent people, postponing cases at each hearing, thereby taking years to hear even a minor case. These judges seem to behave like spoilt brats and think no end of themselves. I personally think that they should come down from the “high horses” and apologize to the people of the country including Mr. Nagananda!
Lovely comment Wijendra,
High end criminal suspects are given no-arrest orders, a couple of days before arrest.
Not only the judiciary, the AG’s office is corrupt to the core.
Corruption and incompetence as I have personal experience with in 2003 and now again from 2014 onward. Courts allow all kinds of scurrilous allegations to be made.