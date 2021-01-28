Namal asks Arjuna to help develop Cricket

Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa has requested veteran cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga to support development of cricket in Sri Lanka.

Speaking to media in Matara, Minister Rajapaksa said appointing committees for local cricket is not an answer to prevailing issues, adding such committees have not helped but hindered sports.

He stressed therefore that any sport in the country must be free of politicisation.

Minister Rajapaksa while praising Arjuna Ranatunga as a talented cricketer and a good leader said he had advised the Minister during the Lanka Premier League, adding many of Ranatunga’s proposals were implemented, while others are under consideration.

The Minister of Sports while also stressing that he does not personally believe in the appointment of committees however noted that if such is found to be required it would be implemented.

Minister Namal Rajapaksa meanwhile claimed that grave harm has been caused due to the politicisation of sports after the year 2015.

He stressed the prior to 2015 Sri Lankan cricketers were celebrated across the globe, however adding that due to politicisation since 2015 local cricket has deteriorated.

He stressed therefore that although the situation cannot be changed in a month or two, a long term plan is in place to uplift Sri Lankan cricket to the same standards as before, remarking said plans will not be changed due to any influence.

(Source: News Radio)