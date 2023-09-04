Namal Rajapaksa to reorganise SLPP from grassroots

Posted by Editor on September 4, 2023 - 8:15 am

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will be reorganised with a programme of opening branches of the party islandwide, MP Namal Rajapaksa said.

“We have launched this programme from September 2, with the main objective being to produce grass root level leaders.”

“The SLPP will be active at the local level and will become a catalyst to provide various support to the people,” he said. He thanked party members who were instrumental in establishing party offices in the recent past.

“The SLPP is ready to face any election any time,” he added.