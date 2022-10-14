National Identity Card fees revised in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
The fees related to obtaining a National Identity Card (NIC) in Sri Lanka have been revised with effect from November 01, 2022.
The Ministry of Public Security has issued an extraordinary gazette notification stating fees amendments for issuing National Identity Cards.
Accordingly, following fees are applicable when obtaining NIC:
- Rs. 200 should be paid for obtaining a National Identity Card for the first time.
- Rs. 1000 has to be paid for obtaining a duplicate of the National Identity Card.
- Rs. 500 will be charged for issuing a revised copy of the National Identity Card.
- Rs. 200 will be charged for issuing a new National Identity Card as replacement for an expired National Identity Card.