National People’s Power (NPP) supports No-Confidence motion against Speaker

Posted by Editor on February 27, 2024 - 3:46 pm

The National People’s Power (NPP) announced that it will support the no-confidence motion against Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardhane brought by the Opposition.



This decision was announced by former NPP MP Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa today (February 27).

He told a news conference that the no-confidence motion is to be brought in regarding a Constitutional matter and not against the Speaker’s conduct in Parliament or his reactions to the Opposition and therefore, the NPP will vote against the Speaker.

He said the amendments to the Online Safety Bill as recommended by the Attorney General had not been included during the committee stage and that the Speaker and his staff are expected to ensure that all proposed amendments are included.

He said it is a violation of Parliamentary traditions and the no-confidence motion against the Speaker is justifiable.

On Monday (February 26), the Uttara Lanka Sabhagaya also said it would support the motion against the Speaker.

Sri Lankan opposition parties, led by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, have decided to bring a no-confidence motion against Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Monday (February 26).

The signing of the no-confidence motion has begun, stating that the Speaker violated parliamentary procedures by neglecting instructions given by the Judiciary regarding the Online Safety Bill.