Police sergeant shoots himself near Matara New Court Complex in Kotawila

Posted by Editor on February 27, 2024 - 3:45 pm

A police sergeant shot and killed himself using his service firearm within the police post located at the Matara New Court Complex in Kotawila North, Matara, today (February 27).

The deceased has been identified as a 52-year-old police sergeant attached to the Kotawila Police Station, who was on duty at the police post at the court.

The police officer in question had reportedly returned to duty today after being on sick leave for several days.