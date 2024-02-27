Uddika Premarathne resigns from Parliament

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Uddika Premarathne has tendered his resignation as a Member of Parliament.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena confirmed that the Anuradhapura District parliamentarian Uddika Premarathne has handed over the letter of resignation.

Uddika Premarathne, who entered Parliament in Anuradhapura through the 2020 parliamentary election by getting 133,550 votes, stated in his resignation letter that he hoped to bring about a positive change in the nation and as a young leader, he expected to play an active role in shaping the country’s trajectory.

However, he expressed his dismay, stating that the chain of events that unfolded over time did not give him the opportunity to contribute significantly to the welfare of the nation.

In the letter, he stated that he has decided to temporarily step back.